AC Milan Directors Maldini and Massara Have One Month Left On Their Contracts and No Open Talks To Renew

Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, the Technical Directors of AC Milan who have just delivered a Serie A title after over a decade of incompetence in that area having expiring contracts at the end of June. The potential sale of Milan by Elliott Management has resulted in their renewals being left very late and possibly tabled for the new owners to handle. The club is in a precarious situation as the duo need to get started on the summer mercato and deserve job security after winning a title at the fraction of the cost of sides such as Inter Milan and Juventus in recent years.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Elliott remaining as a minority shareholder will push for Maldini, Massara, Moncada to remain in charge of the technical department. Others such as Scaroni and Furlani may remain in commercial roles too.

Maldini has spoken to Gazzetta dello Sport via SiavoushF confirming the same:

“There’s a matter about mine and Massara’s contract. It’s expiring and we haven’t renewed. I have to say, for what we’ve done and what happened with Rangnick I find it disrespectful that the CEO and Elliot haven’t even sat down to talk with us.

I’m just saying we should speak. Because they could also say that our job wasn’t good enough to continue. Or I could say I Don’t like the strategy. As I said before, I like to be a guarantee for the Milanista. I’m not the right person for a project that isn’t winning

I could never do that. The reality is the owners never sat down at a table with us and this isn’t ok”.