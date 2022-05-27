Zlatan Ibrahimovic Recounts Horrific Injury and His Sacrifice For AC Milan

AC Milan veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the central part of the club’s resurgence since 2020 and played a big role in the Scudetto win despite his injury woes all season. He contributed 8 league goals this season as the side picked up their first major piece of silverware since 2011.

Zlatan has been a leader on and off the pitch putting his body on the line for this side and for the club to return to winning ways.

Ibrahimovic on his Instagram has recounted the harrowing story of his injury nightmare for the past six months:

“For the past six months I have played without an anterior cruciate ligament in my left knee. My knee had been swollen for six months,” he began.

“I have only been able to train with the team 10 times in the past six months. They have given more than 20 injections in six months. They emptied my knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months. I barely slept for six months because of the pain.

“I have never suffered so much on and off the pitch. I made something impossible into something possible. In my mind I had only one goal, to make my team-mates and coach Italian champions because I made them a promise. Today I have a new anterior cruciate ligament and another trophy.”