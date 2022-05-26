Investcorp Chairman Confirms They Have Ended Their Pursuit To Purchase AC Milan

Executive Chairman of Bahraini fund Investcorp, Mohammed Al Ardhi was asked about the approach to purchase AC Milan at the WEF in Davis this past week. He did not provide a clear answer via MilanPosts saying:

“First of all, I want to congratulate AC Milan on the big victory last night, obviously for legal reasons I can’t say much more than that. Obviously AC Milan is a great Club. ... We’re really interested in sports and investing in it.”

Al Ardhi followed up these comments with a Tweet today confirming the end of talks as he said:

“We had discussions with Elliott about a potential investment in #AC Milan. As can be the case with premium deals, a commercial agreement wasn’t reached, and we have mutually decided to end talks. We wish AC Milan the best for next season and beyond.”

This firmly points at RedBird getting the edge and looking to close the deal imminently.