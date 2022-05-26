 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Investcorp Chairman Confirms They Have Ended Their Pursuit To Purchase AC Milan

Their interest brought lots of excitement and the public approach had fans excited but it has not panned out.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
Boao Forum For Asia 2018 Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Executive Chairman of Bahraini fund Investcorp, Mohammed Al Ardhi was asked about the approach to purchase AC Milan at the WEF in Davis this past week. He did not provide a clear answer via MilanPosts saying:

“First of all, I want to congratulate AC Milan on the big victory last night, obviously for legal reasons I can’t say much more than that. Obviously AC Milan is a great Club. ... We’re really interested in sports and investing in it.”

Al Ardhi followed up these comments with a Tweet today confirming the end of talks as he said:

“We had discussions with Elliott about a potential investment in #AC Milan. As can be the case with premium deals, a commercial agreement wasn’t reached, and we have mutually decided to end talks. We wish AC Milan the best for next season and beyond.”

This firmly points at RedBird getting the edge and looking to close the deal imminently.

More From The AC Milan Offside

AC Milan News 24/7

Loading comments...