AC Milan Midfielder Confirms Exit After 5 Years And Serie A Title Win

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to leave the club this summer on a free transfer and head to FC Barcelona. The Ivory Coast international lifted the Serie A title in his final game for the club as he e scored the last goal of the campaign for the second consecutive year.

This season the Ivorian played 39 games across all competitions scoring 7 goals and providing 1 assist as he helped Milan lift the Scudetto after 11 years. He has been dominant in the midfield especially in the final game of the season. He wore the captain’s armband on multiple occasions and was a leader for this side.

In his five years, he played 223 games scoring 37 goals and providing 16 assists. He became the club’s most capped African international surpassing Liberia striker and club legend George Weah last year.

Kessie spoke to CANAL+ Sport Afrique via ACMilan_FR to confirm his exit saying:

“I feel really strong emotions. It was five very important years where I married a project. I am very happy for the city, for the club, for my team-mates, for the coach, for me and for my whole family.”

“I have 1 month left on my contract, but the extension is impossible. I came for a 5-year project, we returned to the Champions League and we won the Scudetto. I think it’s the best way to leave.”