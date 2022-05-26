AC Milan Manager Reflects On Upcoming Champions League Campaign Following Scudetto Win

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli is already looking ahead to the next season with the pre-season set to begin at the start of July. He spoke to MilanTV via MilanNews.it regarding the next UCL Campaign.

Milan will be in Pot 1 for the Champions League draw. How will the challenge be faced?

“Much of the team’s growth has come through this year’s group experience. We understood what the level was and where we want to go. Of course, we found fantastic teams in the group, including Liverpool who are finalists. This motivated us.

“We had two bad performances against Porto, but with that we understood how different the intensity and quality of European football is. The goal is to compete in Europe with very strong sides.

“Clearly the Champions League is a very high level, probably being in the first pot will help us, but it is clear that we must think that we will be very strong and competitive to get through the group.”