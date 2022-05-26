AC Milan Veteran Striker Undergoes Knee Surgery And Is Out For 7-8 Months

AC Milan have announced on their website that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his left knee. The 40 year old striker helped the side lift their first Scudetto in over a decade but struggled and sat out most of the season due to injury. He managed to contribute 8 goals and 3 assists nonetheless.

As per the official statement, Zlatan Ibrahimović underwent an operation on his left knee carried out by Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, with the Club’s Medical Director Stefano Mazzoni in attendance, at the Hôpital Jean Mermoz in Lyon.

The arthroscopy had been planned for a while to definitively resolve the joint’s instability through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation.

The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between 7 and 8 months.

There are conflicting rumours on what this means for his future as he could either retire or get a one year renewal as a result of this action.