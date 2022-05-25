AC Milan Sale To RedBird Edges Closer As American Fund Focuses On The Club’s Brand

Il Sole 24 Ore via Sempre Milan are reporting that AC Milan’s sale to RedBird Capital Partners is moving ahead smoothly as Elliott Management are looking to close the deal shortly. There is an important condition that has been agreed on which removes any stumbling blocks. Elliott should remain as a minority shareholder, key parts of the management including Scaroni, Maldini, Massara and Furlani are expected to remain.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are demonstrating that Redbird are keen on Milan given the brand of the club and the opportunity to take European football by storm using Milan.

“A climb to Europe. RedBird’s plan: a great name and the Milan brand in the Yankees style.”

As seen in the past week following the Scudetto win, Milan fans have painted the whole world red and black. The watch parties as highlighted by the club’s CRM director Peter Morgan spanned every continent. The marches on the streets of Milan, London, Tirana, Tunis and Jakarta amongst others showed the reach of the club.