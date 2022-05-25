AC Milan Return For Pre-Season Training On July 2nd As Market Preparations Kick Off

Sky Italia via MilanLive.it are reporting that AC Milan will being their pre-season preparation on the 2nd of July 2022. The players on international duty will return about two weeks later. This gives the side just over a month off following their incredible title winning season. Milan lifted the Scudetto after 11 years and will be keen to hit the ground running and challenge for more silverware next season beginning with the Supercoppa Italiana against Inter Milan early on. The club will be in the UEFA Champions League for the second season in a row and will be eyeing a good run in the Coppa Italia too. Serie A will be just as competitive if not more as Juventus and Inter are reinforcing very early in the summer with some big names while AS Roma look set to challenge too.

Milan’s market must kick off as soon as possible and not be bogged down by the sale of the club to either Investcorp or RedBird in the coming weeks. Milan are expected to close deals for Sven Botman, Renato Sanches and Divock Origi imminently while Yacine Adli and Tommaso Pobega return from their loan spells.