Liverpool Striker Says Farewell Ahead Of AC Milan Medicals Next Week

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Divock Origi joining AC Milan from Liverpool on a free transfer will be completed next week. The player has had a verbal agreement in place with the club for over a month and just the medicals and contract signing are left.

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that Origi will arrive in Milan next week on Monday and has his medicals already scheduled ahead of his signing on a free transfer. The 30th of May will be a big day for the club to begin preparing for the upcoming season. He is expected to sign a 4 year deal worth 4 million euros per year.

Origi has been ruled out of the Champions League final with a minor injury. The player has already had a farewell at Anfield confirming his exit from the club.

Origi is a serial winner who comes with a Premier League, a Champions League, a Club World Cup and an FA Cup to his name. He is a clutch player scoring in big games and has 41 goals and 18 assists in 175 games for Liverpool.