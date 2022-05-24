AC Milan Veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic Delivers Rousing Speech After Scudetto Win

AC Milan lifted the Scudetto on Sunday for the first time in over a decade and one man really lead this side. Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned the fortunes of the team around since he arrived in January 2020 and he dedicated the win to Mino Raiola who passed away just weeks ago. He gave an incredible speech to the side after the win which you can read below and watch here or at the bottom.

“Guys, from day one, when I arrived and everyone else after, very few believed in us. When we understood to make sacrifice, suffer, believe and work. When this moment entered we became a group, and so it is possible to achieve these things that we did.”

“Now, we are Champions of Italy! Firstly, I want to thank the players and, I speak on behalf of everyone, we also want to thank Paolo, Ricky and Ivan. It was not easy, but we fought as a group.”

“At the beginning of the campaign, no one believed in us and with these words we became stronger. I am very proud of all of you. Now, however, do me a favour: celebrate as champions because Milano is not Milan, but Italy is Milan.”