AC Milan Manager Discusses Incredible Season And Dedicates Scudetto Win

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli spoke to DAZN via MilanNews.it to discuss the victory:

On the Scudetto: “My players are phenomenal. They are happy for them, for me, for the staff, for the club and for the fans who deserve this Scudetto. I’m really happy.”

On the season: “We were more consistent than Inter. The last game we lost was against Spezia and we shouldn’t have lost it. The team never gave up, the players were fantastic, both those who played more and less. We deserved the Scudetto because we believed in it more. We deserved it because we are a strong team and I had two great managers like Maldini and Massara by my side.”

On his side: “The staff and I had so much fun working with these guys. The players know our way of playing well. It’s the best thing that remains of our job. We wanted to improve on last season and we knew that if we did that we would fight for something important. We are a strong team that has always believed in us. We have been brave.”

On the Coach of the Year Award: “It’s thanks to the boys and the club, it’s for them, without them what we did would not have been possible.”

Dedicating the victory: “To my father, I’m sure that wherever he is, he will be happy and proud of what I have done.”