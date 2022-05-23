AC Milan Manager Named Coach Of The Year For 2021/22 By Lega Serie A

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has been named as Coach of The Season for 2021/22 by Lega Serie A as he led the Rossoneri to their first league title in 11 years and picked up his first piece of silverware as a manager.

The coach took over just 7 games into the 2018/19 season from Marco Giampaolo who had the team in 12th place. Pioli fought to finish the season in a Europa League place. In the 2019/20 season, he led the side to their first Champions League place in seven years finishing second in the table. This year, he has won the league in a incredible feat with minimal investment, numerous injuries, countless officiating errors but a united squad.

Pioli most importantly brought the best out of his players, Rafael Leao, Sandro Tonali and Piere Kalulu all exploded under his management this season while the veterans such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi have had their place too.