AC Milan Winger Wins Player Of The Season For Serie A

AC Milan left winger Rafael Leao has been named as the Most Valuable Player of the season 2021/22 by Lega Serie A. The winger is a central part of the side who won the Scudetto last night for the first time in eleven years. The award is deserved for a player who took the league by storm and always gave Milan a fighting chance.

The Portugal international exploded onto the scene this year and was dominant especially in the second half of the season. He scored decisive goals in the past two months which ensured Milan remained in the race for the title despite lots of adversity.

Leao ends the season with the Serie A title, 11 goals and 10 assists in the league capping off the season as the joint top scorer for Milan and top assist provider.

There were questions marks as to why he was snubbed for Best U23 player of the Season in favour of Napoli’s Vicotr Osimhen but it all makes sense now.