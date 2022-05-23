Milan Player Ratings: Sassuolo 0 - 3 AC Milan

AC Milan beat Sassuolo 3-0 at the Mapei Stadium to become the Champions of Italy after a decade. Milan won thanks to a brace from Giroud and a stunner from Kessie, Leao provided all three assists while Maignan kept a clean sheet. Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A great way to end his season with yet another clean sheet. Made a stunning fingertip save on Raspadori’s effort. 7.5/10

Davide Calabria: He held up well against the pace of Raspadori and pushed up really well in the early phases. 7/10

Pierre Kalulu: A stunning display yet again where he totally dominated Scamacca and often made the first pass to press up the pitch. 8/10

Fikayo Tomori: A brilliant performance where he kept Berardi and Scamacca so far away from the box there were essentially useless in attack. 8/10

Theo Hernandez: A better display as he made the right passes going forward and really used his pace effectively to run rampant on that left wing. 7/10

Franck Kessie: He got his farewell goal and it was well deserved. He put in a solid midfield shift neutralising Frattesi and looked unmovable in possession. 8.5/10

Sandro Tonali: A slow game for him, he forced lots of errors and won possession with his interceptions building lots of pressure up front but got a hard yellow card. 6.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: He missed sitters yet again but managed to dribble well and deliver some threatening balls into the middle. He also helped out defensively more often than not. 7/10

Rade Krunic: A great game from him, he kept it all flowign and his pressing was a bit part of us forcing their mistakes and getting opportunities on the break. 7.5/10

Rafael Leao: What a ridiculous performance to end a stunning season. 3 assists in a 3-0 win. He fought and won every ball in the build ups and showed his class. 9.5/10

Olivier Giroud: A perfect end to his season, a brace when it mattered most. He gets a double digit finish to his debut season in Serie A as well. His awareness in this game is what has been missing for weeks and got hi to sublime tap ins to end the campaign. 9/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ismael Bennacer: He brought calm and composure to the midfield, he brought the tempo up and broke up Sassuolo’s play. 7.5/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Ahhh that goal, they shouldn’t have ruled it out. That would’ve been the ideal ending but alas. It was great to see his dynamism on display possibly for the last time. 7.5/10

Brahim Diaz: He should’e worked harder to make space for Zlatan to get the final goal. He fought hard but did not create enough going forward. 6.5/10

Alessandro Florenzi: Nice to see an Italian veteran get the run out and see off a title winning game. Not much of note otherwise. N/A

Alessio Romagnoli: Pioli honours the captain and possibly send him off well. Romagnoli struggled in recent years but has been there through the tough times, he deserved to lift that trophy. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: What a fantastic game plan to hit hard and early and focus on winning the loose balls. He got the game 100% right and did well with the substitutions especially to allow Romagnoli to end the season. 10/10