AC Milan Are The Champions Of Italy After 11 Years

AC Milan descended on Reggio Emilia on Sunday to hammer Sassuolo 3-0 and break the bad cycle that began with a 4-3 loss to the same team in 2014. Milan broke the taboo of losing to many teams this season but not least of all Atalanta, Sassuolo, Inter Milan and Juventus who have hurt us in our dark days. Milan win their 19th title and their first in over a decade.

Stefano Pioli’s side finish on an incredible 86 points and become the youngest side ever to win a title in the three points era in Italy as per Opta.

The championship could not have been won without some key contributions such as the incredible debut seasons of Mike Maignan (17 clean sheets) and Olivier Giroud (11 goals and 4 assists).

The emergence of Rafael Leao (11 goals and 10 assists), Sandro Tonali (5 goals) and Pierre Kalulu (1 winning goal and 15 clean sheets).

The absolute dominance of Fikayo Tomori (16 clean sheets) and Theo Hernandez (5 goals and 6 assists).

The experience, chemistry and composure of Franck Kessie (6 goals) and Ismael Bennacer (2 goals and 1 assist).

The leadership of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer, Alessandro Florenzi, Davide Calabria and Alessio Romagnoli.

Most importantly, we won this title through the defence. The partnership of Maignan, Kalulu and Tomori was the best in the league as we only let in 31 goals all season.

You can watch the incredible short video on the season here or below.