AC Milan Whack Sassuolo 3-0 To Lift The Scudetto For 2021/22

AC Milan whacked Sassuolo 3-0 at the Mapei stadium to wrap up an incredible campaign and lift the club’s first Scudetto in eleven years. Milan struck hard and fast in the first half going into the break with a emphatic 3-0 win and there was no way anyone could spoil the party for Stefano Pioli and his men.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring with a lovely shot through the legs of Consigli as he connected with Rafael Leao’s cutback ball in the box. Giroud would double the lead as Leao squared a low ball to him just a few minutes later to really turn the game on it’s head and take all the pressure off the Rossoneri. The third goal came from no other than Franck Kessie who scored with a smashing shot off yet other Leao square ball in the box. The goal capped off a fantastic performance and even better campaign as Milan become champions of Italy again.

Milan end the season in first place with 86 points. Leao and Giroud are tied top scorers in the league with 11 but Leao provided the most assists at 10. Maignan kept 17 clean sheets in the league too. 11 years later, Milan pick up their 19th title.