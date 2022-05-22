AC Milan Captain Could Make Final Appearance For Club Today Ahead Of Lazio Move

Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that AC Milan captain is set for an exit on a free transfer this summer as Lazio are hovering to sign him. Alessio Romagnoli is a boyhood Lazio fan which validates most of these rumours and they have offered him a decent contract and a competitive starting position which is tougher at Milan.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Enzo Raiola met with Lazio President Lotito last week to finalise the move as they want to give Maurizio Sarri a key defender early into the summer.

Sky Italia via MilanNews.it have been reporting that there is a small chance he renews with Milan as they matched Lazio’s offer this past month but it remains to be seen if the player would accept the role at the club.

This may be Romagnoli’s final game for Milan as his contract next month and will bring his tenure as captain to an end since he took over from Leonardo Bonucci in the summer of 2018. Romagnoli has struggled in the past two or so seasons but was one of the best defenders we had in the past decade as led the side to the first Champions League finish in years and now to the brink of a Serie A title. He has played 246 games for Milan over 7 years where he scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists. He was won the Supercoppa Italiana with the club.