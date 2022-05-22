Key Battles and Prediction: Sassuolo vs AC Milan

AC Milan face Sassuolo on the road in a game that determines the winner of the 2021/22 Serie A. Milan need a point but need to go for the win as Sassuolo are often ruthless when they play against us. Milan will look to field the same starting eleven from the previous two games and here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Centre back vs Left winger

Pierre Kalulu vs Giacomo Raspadori

10 goals and 6 assists this season. Raspadori in that second punta role is very hard to mark and can burn us with the late runs into the box and the rebound shots around the edge of the box. Kalulu just needs to do what he has been doing in recent weeks. High press, take the safe option to clear the ball and do not allow him to turn. This will be an important match up especially since Kessie and Tonali will need to face up to a physical midfield hence will not always drop back.

Central defensive midfielder vs Central midfielder

Sandro Tonali vs Hamed Traore

Traore and his partner Frattessi are having breakout season. Traore is the more attacking of the duo with 7 goals and 4 assists in the league. He carries the ball forward for Sassuolo and often is the one to launch the counter with a long ball. He needs to be hounded by Tonali all game so he cannot settle into his role and find the spaces to unleash the pace of the front three. Traore equally will be the one to look at in set piece situations as he is good at slipping his marker. Tonali needs to stick to him and keep him nervous all game.

Centre back vs Striker

Fikayo Tomori vs Gianluca Scamacca

16 league goals this season including 3 goals in the previous 2 games, Scamacca is on fire. Tomori is the player who must have the game of his lifetime today. Scamacca is eyeing various big moves and will want to impress in this game but hurting us and making a name for himself. Tomori cannot make any mistake nor slip up as that half chance will be punished. We need to frustrate Scamacca and force him to make fouls and take wild shots from far off.

Predictions

Kalulu Winner

Tonali Winner

Tomori Winner