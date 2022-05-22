Match Preview: Sassuolo vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in a pivotal game in the history of the Rossoneri. One point stands between Stefano Pioli’s side and the Serie A title. This could be the 19th Scudetto and the first in over a decade. Milan face a very tricky opponent who have beaten this side earlier in the season and will need to be focused to get the win.

H2H

Milan 0 - 0 Sassuolo

Sassuolo 1 - 2 Milan

Sassuolo 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 2 Sassuolo

Milan 1 - 3 Sassuolo

Form Guide (all competitions)

Sassuolo: L, L, L, D, W

Milan: L, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Olivier Giroud

The striker has 9 goals in the league and has scored crucial ones. It would be so unlucky not to get double digits and the the due respect after such an outstanding contribution. He needs to work the spaces well and push hard for the goal to cap off his season. He will get chances in the air in this game but needs to convert as early as possible as he knows he will only get about 60 minutes again. Giroud needs to work on the hold up play better in this one as Sassuolo will hit hard everytime we lose possession.

Domenico Berardi

Berardi has honestly haunted my nightmares for the past week. Thinking all the way back to that hat trick that got Allegri fired and everything since. If there is one person to spoil the party, it will be him. Milan need to double up on him, Hernandez needs to have the performance of a lifetime to shut him down and give him no space cutting in. This game will be well played if he is shut out of the attack.

Franck Kessie

This is very likely the end for Kessie, his final game for Milan ahead of the Barcelona move. Despite all the negativity, he did transform our midfield and give us a base to build from. Bear in mind, he has played almost every single game since he joined with barely any time off. He deserves to get that ‘farewell’ goal and help Milan lift the title just as he secured the Champions League spot last season. I want to see a strong performance like the last game and just a little bit more.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1 - 2 Milan