AC Milan Face Sassuolo In Finale Showdown For The Serie A Title On Matchday 38

AC Milan face Sassuolo in their biggest tie in the past decade at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. Milan have a shot at the Serie A title for the first time since the 2010/11 victory. The side need just one point to win the Scudetto in the race with Inter Milan that has come down to the final match day. Milan are 90 minutes away from silverware but it is a very tricky game.

The match will be officiated by Daniele Doveri which will give Milan fans some anxiety but the stadium is sold out with majority expected to be Rossoneri faithful.

The game as with the Atalanta last time carries some significance as Sassuolo alongside the former taunted and hurt Milan the most in the so called banter era. The firing of Massimiliano Allegri came after a 4-3 loss to Sassuolo in 2014. It would be poetic for the side to close the bad cycle against the same side against whom it begun.

Milan will have the full squad at the disposal of Stefano Pioli but he is set to run with the same line up from the two previous wins with Giroud, Krunic and Saelemaekers keeping their places.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao, Giroud.