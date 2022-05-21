AC Milan Goalkeeper Named As One Of MVPs For 2021/22 Serie A Season

Lega Serie A have officially announced the Most Valuable Players for the 2021/22 Serie A season. AC Milan have one player represented in the same position as our honoree in the previous campaign. Mike Maignan has been selected as the Best Goalkeeper of the campaign in his debut season and despite missing over two months due to a wrist injury. The full list of winners is below:

Best GK: Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Best DEF: Gleison Bremer (Torino)

Best MID: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

Best ATT: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Best U23: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Maignan has played 31 game in league this season keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding just 21 goals in that time. He will play the final game of the season to help Milan lift the Scudetto after 11 years tomorrow against Sassuolo which guarantees him a clean sheet rate of at least 50% for the season.