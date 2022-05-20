Liverpool FC Striker Agrees Personal Terms With AC Milan Ahead Of Free Transfer This Summer

The Athletic are reporting that Liverpool FC striker Divock Origi has agreed personal terms with AC Milan ahead of a summer move on a free transfer. The Belgium international has been followed by the club for months with lots of speculation around the deal closing early on but just the final signatures missing.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Origi knows his next destination is Milan and will undergo his medical tests and sign his contract after the Champions League final at the end of the month. The striker will join the side in weeks as Liverpool did not play him enough to trigger his one year renewal at the club. Origi wants to leave to be at the centre of a project but Jurgen Klopp continues to view him as a key player in that side.

Origi has scored 41 goals and provided 18 assists for Liverpool in 175 appearances where he has one the Champions League, the Premier League, the Club World Cup and the FA Cup amongst others.