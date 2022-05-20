AC Milan Loanee Wins UEFA Europa League With Eintracht Frankfurt Ahead Of Permanent Switch

AC Milan loaned Jens Petter Hauge to Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for a year with an option to buy. The winger has just won the UEFA Europa League with the German club and as they avoided relegation in the Bundesliga, he will join them permanently this summer. The Norway international has 3 goals and 2 assists for his side in 38 appearances largely off the bench this season.

The deal is a big win for Milan who will receive 2 million euros for the loan, 8 million euros for the purchase, 2 million in bonuses and now 3 million euros add ons for winning the European trophy. Milan also maintain a 15% future resale clause on his contract thus the club have made 15 million euros from his sale after buying him for just 4.4 million euros a year earlier.

The player gave a fantastic post-match interview where he stated the season is not yet over until Milan lift the Serie A title.

Hauge came up big for Milan in the UEL last season with some really sublime goals getting 3 in total, 2 against Celtic FC and 1 against Olympiacos all in the group stages. It has really turned out to be his tournament.