AC Milan Working With City Council To Get Open Viewing Of Season Finale

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are working with the City Council of Milan to pick a location in the city for Rossoneri fans to be able to watch the final game of the season in public. Milan take on Sassuolo away from home in the final match day of the season to decide the Scudetto. The Rossoneri are within one point of the title but face a tricky Sassuolo side while Inter Milan have a fairly easy clash against Sampdoria at the San Siro.

The club management are getting all the needed authorisations to make this happen as it could be the chance for the side to celebrate their first piece of key silverware since 2010/11.

The Mapei Stadium is sold out for the game at it’s 21,000 capacity and the club have issued a statement asking Milan fans without tickets not to travel to Reggio Emilia and go outside the stadium.