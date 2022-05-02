AC Milan Beat Fiorentina 1-0 With Leao Stunner Late On In The Game

AC Milan hosted Fiorentina at the San Siro in a crunching fixture that had Rossoneri faithful clutching their chests until the final minute as the side came away with a slim 1-0 win right at the death. Rafael Leao scored the winner and pulled off an amazing feat as he got his first double digit finish in the league.

Milan got close numerous times with howlers from Giroud, Leao, Kessie and Hernandez over the course of the game and Maignan got called in to make a number of crucial saves but the side have shown their determination and are valid contenders for this title heading into the final three match days.

Kalulu and Tomori got back their clean sheet streak but it was largely thanks to Maignan. Another 1-0 win keeps us in the running for the title and we need to unlock more in the attacking third of the pitch.

Inter Milan also beat Udinese yesterday which means they remain two points behind us with a much easier schedule for the next three games.