Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 1 - 0 Fiorentina

AC Milan hosted Fiorentina in front of a sold out San Siro and came away with a slim 1-0 victory right at the death. Rafael Leao picks up his 10th goal in the league and the crucial winner keeps us ahead of Inter Milan for another match day.

We kept pushing and got our reward: forza Milan! ❤️‍



Il gol si è fatto aspettare, ma alla fine è arrivato: grandi ragazzi! ❤️‍ #MilanFiorentina #SempreMilan @Acqua_Lete pic.twitter.com/rYSJghW2sJ — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2022

Follow us on Twitter @SBNRossonero

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: Two stunning saves that kept us in the game, he once again shows how crucial he has been in keeping us where we are. 8/10

Davide Calabria: A mixed game from him as he was rather silent in the first half but pushed forward much more in the second half. He kept Saponara well maintained but slipped up once or twice. 6/10

Pierre Kalulu: A good game from him yet again as he pressed Cabral out as much as he could and was also good at starting off our moves. 6.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: Another odd performance where he looked a little bit off, he pulled up with a hitch early on and was just a step slower all game. 5.5/10

Theo Hernandez: A strong performance going forward but too many wasted chances could have backfired an hurt us too much. 6/10

Franck Kessie: A really important performance from him. The last ditch save on Duncan, the through ball that Giroud wasted and the close shot which Terracciano parried. He is playing his role and does the job to keep us in control. 7/10

Sandro Tonali: A key performance where he dominated Amrabat and Duncan keeping them far away from our final third. 7/10

﻿Junior Messias: A muted performance from him as he was not effective against Biraghi and was locked out of the game. He needs to step up his productivity. 5/10

Brahim Diaz: A better performance once again but he got pressed down hard once again. He still needs to find his mark with his passes especially in the final three games. 5/10

Rafael Leao: A brilliant game where he showed he can take his chances when they are presented. There was some poor decision making earlier in the game but his 10th goal is a milestone for him and crucial for us. 7.5/10

Olivier Giroud: A poor one, he had two golden chances and wasted both. 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ante Rebic: He adds so much energy on the pitch and his aggression forces the opposition to make mistakes which really helps us. 6.5/10

Rade Krunic: Not much of note but he kept the midfield on edge and allowed us to take a bit more control in the centre. 6.5/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Just like last time, his presence makes the opposition nervy and leads to errors such as the ones which have been forced in the winners both times in the previous two. 6.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: A good addition to add passing range in the midfield and his interceptions delivered the win after the goal. 6.5/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He got the substitutions spot on as Bennacer coming on really ramped up the pressure and helped us. The game plan almost paid off early on but the lack of clinical finishing hurt us. 7/10