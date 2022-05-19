A Breakdown Of AC Milan’s Stadium Revenues For The 2021/22 Season

MilanNews.it have broken down the numbers around AC Milan’s incredible turnout at the San Siro over the course of the 2021/22 season. Milan have played 24 games at the San Siro across 3 competitions which has been attended by a whooping 1,034,785 fans. This number is grand given the numerous COVID-19 restrictions that had been in place especially in the first half of the season and in key encounters such as the 5,000 spectator cap for the match against Juventus amongst others. The sell outs in the past couple of rounds really did the trick for the club.

Milan have taken home €43,801,881 from these games which marks a 6 million euro increase from the 2018/19 season - which was pre-pandemic.

Serie A:

Total fans : 836,293

Total revenue: 25,943,938

Champions League:

Total fans: 131,286

Total revenue: 10,180,911

Coppa Italia:

Total fans: 67,206

Total revenue: 3,519,799