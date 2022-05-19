AC Milan Centre Back On The Road To Recovery And His Leadership Is Needed

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan centre back Simon Kjaer continues to recover working on a personalised training schedule. He is at Milanello everyday with the rest of the squad and should be available over the summer. The 33 year old is aiming to be ready ahead of the pre-season and to play a key role in the heart of defence next year.

Kjaer was seen on the sidelines in the final home game of the season and played with his kids in front of the Curva Sud after full time. His return is set for the new season as he looks to take up a leadership role in the side again.

The defender managed 14 appearances this season before being sidelined with his cruciate ligament rupture. He has made 72 appearances for the club since joining in January 2020 scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists. He helped the side keep 25 clean sheets.

Funnily, he is reportedly not shaving his beard until he returns.