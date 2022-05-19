AC Milan Send Message To Travelling Fans Ahead Of The Final Game Against Sassuolo

AC Milan face Sassuolo in the final league game of the season to determine the winner of Serie A for the 2021/22 season.

Tickets for the away sector (Tribuna Nord) went on sale at 10:00 CEST on Tuesday 17 May. All tickets on general sale sold out in less than an hour.

Milan have sent a message to the fans.On Sunday 22 May 2022, AC Milan will take to the pitch to play their final Serie A fixture of the season. The Diavolo will be up against Sassuolo away from home, with kick-off at the MAPEI Stadium scheduled for 18:00 CEST.

As was the case for the team’s last two away fixtures against Lazio and Verona, many Rossoneri fans will fill the stands of the stadium in Reggio Emilia. For this reason, AC Milan would like to remind fans who don’t have a ticket to not travel to the city and to not head to the MAPEI Stadium without a valid ticket.