AC Milan Set To Go In Retreat In Reggio Emilia Ahead Of Final Showdown Against Sassuolo

MilanNews.it are reporting that the atmosphere at Milanello this week has been intense as AC Milan face a huge test of character and nerves this weekend against Sassuolo to determine the Scudetto. Milan have not lifted a major trophy in 11 years since the league title of 2010/11.

Milan need just one point from the game to seal the title. Inter Milan on the other hand need a win against Sampdoria and for Milan to lose to clinch the title. The odds seem to favour Milan but they have a much tricker opponent and one who loves to spoil the party.

The squad is expected to go in ritiro in Reggio Emilia on Saturday ahead of the the final game of the season on Sunday as there is not to be any distraction and any hindrances in such a crucial moment. The game will be very tough especially given Milan lost to Sassuolo in the previous tie and the attack of Berardi, Scamacca and Raspadori are on fire.