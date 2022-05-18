AC Milan Set To Renegotiate Puma Technical Sponsorship Deal In 7 Million Euro Boost

Calcio e Finanza are reporting that AC Milan will open negotiations with Puma over a renewal of their current deal as the technical sponsor of the club early. The current deal runs until June 2023 and was signed in 2018 but has been significantly smaller than the deals with other clubs both in Serie A and abroad. Milan are in a much better negotiating position now with a 2nd place finish last year, a Scudetto fight this year and now consistent qualification to the Champions League. The expectation is for Puma to increase their annual sponsorship from 13 million to 20 million with the option for bonuses depending on on-pitch performances. Milan will also be looking to boost their sponsorship from Emirates Airlines soon too.

Puma and Milan have been going nuts on the collaborations and limited edition collections with the major one fore the Fourth shirt with NEMEN but also lots of fashion capsule collections such as with Koché, Puma King, Street Soccer, BALR and others.