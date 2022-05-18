Sassuolo vs AC Milan To Decide The Scudetto Is Sold Out With Over 100,000 Ticket Applications

AC Milan face Sassuolo on the final match day of the season as the side look to clinch their first Serie A title in over a decade. The side need just one point on the road but Sassuolo have been a nightmare for us in recent years and they are on red hot form at the moment. The front three of Scamacca, Berardi and Raspadori are all in double figures for goals this season and will be loving the chance to spoil Milan’s party.

The game will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. MilanNews.it are reporting that the stadium has a total capacity of 21,000 but about 18,000 seats will be available for this game. As per the online portal yesterday, there were over 100,000 ticket applications for the game as Milanisti try to get to potentially witness a huge moment for the club.

Sassuolo have announced on Twitter that the game has been sold out.