AC Milan Notify Liverpool That They Are In Talks To Sign Striker On A Bosman

Gianluca di Marzio via Pianeta Milan is reporting that AC Milan are taking small steps forward in their approach for Liverpool FC striker Divock Origi this summer on a free transfer. The report notes that Milan’s management have sent official communication to Liverpool to express their interest in signing him on a bosman next month.

The official communication is a formality as the Belgium international remains under contract with Liverpool until the end of the summer hence the Rossoneri need to communicate that they are in talks with him. It seems likely that he signs a contract for four years worth about 4 million euros per year. The final decision and signature are expected after Liverpool play in the UEFA Champions League final later this month.

Daniele Longo is meanwhile reiterating that Origi’s deal is 99% done and notes that a number of signings have been lined up to close right at the end of the season.