AC Milan and Inter Milan Get Same Evening Kick Off For Final Match In Scudetto Showdown

Lega Serie A have officially announced the timings for the matches of AC Milan and Inter Milan on the final match day of the league as both teams battle it out for the title. The Rossoneri just need one point to clinch the title but they face Sassuolo who beat us in the reverse fixture and are on a red hot streak with a scary attack who all have double figures.

Milan will be travelling to the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia for the evening kick off at 18:00 CEST (17:00 BST). Inter will play Sampdoria at the same time to eliminate any possible advantage on the final day.

Milan fans are expected to fill up the stadium following the unreal attendance at the San Siro this past weekend. Sassuolo’s management have released a stern warning stating that Milan fans should not be in the home stands. The Mapei Stadium has a total capacity of 21,000.