AC Milan Cross 1,000,000 Fans At San Siro For The 2021/22 Season Despite Restrictions

As confirmed by AC Milan’s official channels, the San Siro has had over 1,000,000 fans present for the Rossoneri’s games this season. This is a remarkable feat given the numerous restrictions on numbers than kept stadium at 50% or lower capacity for majority of the past twelve months. This demonstrates the passion of the fans and the power of the brand. The past couple of games building up to yesterday’s final game at the stadium was incredible with sold out matches against Fiorentina, Genoa and now Atalanta. There were over 200,000 ticket applications for the final home game of the season against Atalanta but only 75,000 or so seats available. Milan honoured the fans with a stunning 2-0 win and keep the dream of the Scudetoo in reach.

As a reminder, Milan have launched their season ticket campaign for next season. You can find out more here.