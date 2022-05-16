AC Milan Stun Atalanta 2-0 In Front Sold Out San Siro To Edge Closer To Title

AC Milan hosted Atalanta at home yesterday evening in a crucial game for the side and for the title race. Milan took all three points with a stunning 2-0 win. With the victory the curse has been broken, Atalanta taunted us in our dark days and we finally come away with a league win against them at the San Siro after 8 long years.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were completely shut down by Milan’s resolute defensive unit with incredible performances from Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori and Kessie. In attack, Rafael Leao was the spark yet again scoring the opening goal with a lovely run and sublime shot through the legs of Musso. Theo Hernandez doubled our lead with one of the best goals of the season as he ran the length of the pitch and took the entire Atalanta defence on before slotting past the keeper with ease.

The clean sheet and victory take the side another step closer to the title in the tight race with Inter Milan as this will go down to the final match day with just a point needed against Sassuolo.