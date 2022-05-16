Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 2 - 0 Atalanta

AC Milan took home a crucial three points in the final home game of the season against Atalanta in front of over 75,000 fans. Milan won 2-0 with stunning goals from Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez. The win means Stefano Pioli’s men need just one point from the final match day to seal the title. Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A stunning display yet again keeping everything tidy at the back and did amazingly well to distribute the ball. 7.5/10

Davide Calabria: A tough performance for him as he was the weak link in the defence. He lost the ball too many times and was sloppy going forward. 5/10

Pierre Kalulu: A dominant performance where he kept Zapata and Muriel in his pocket. His pressure tore them apart and he covered back really well a couple of times. 8/10

Fikayo Tomori: A great game where he looked his best after a shaky spell. He did so well pressing up against Pasalic and Koopmeiners, he made last ditch saves to maintain the clean sheet and even contributed in attack. 8/10

Theo Hernandez: An odd game early on but then a moment of magic where he got one of the goals of the season. He tore apart their entire side and barely broke a sweat. 7.5/10

Franck Kessie: A fantastic performance from him at last. He absolutely owned the midfield and did not allow Atalanta to get in their stride. 7.5/10

Sandro Tonali: A quieter one for him as Atalanta seem to have cut him out of the game but he did well to disrupt their play in the midfield whenever needed. 6.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Same old, same old. Much to do about nothing. He had chances but the final touch and final pass are always missing. 5.5/10

Rade Krunic: A brilliant performance from him and especially in defence. He made two perfect sliding tackles in the box to stop really dangerous attacks and one of them was the assist for Theo’s goal. A great utility performance, reminiscent of Ambrosini. 7.5/10

Rafael Leao: It is his year, what a run and what a goal through the legs of Musso. He is demonstrating that he is a generational talent. 8/10

Olivier Giroud: A frustrating performance, he could nopt control the ball throughout the game and it is worrying how many poor performances we need to get through before he scores. 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ante Rebic: He brought so much energy and drive to that front line. He almost bagged a gritty goal but overall his pace really opened up the game for us. 7/10

﻿Junior Messias: He added an edge on the right wing, got some shots on goal and most importantly set up Leao brilliantly for the opening goal. He offers so much more than Saelemaekers. 6.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: He brings such calm to the midfield and his dribbling constantly breaks the lines. A good performance to dominate the midfield. 7/10

Alessandro Florenzi: He calmed down that right wing albeit for the final ten minutes where Atalanta looked beaten. N/A

Tiemoue Bakayoko: It was nice for Pioli to give him a run out especially given the situation. He added muscle to the side and defended a few late runs. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: His approach was yet again 100% right, he took the fight to them and came out on top especially in the second half. His substitutions flipped the game yet again and he gives Bakayoko a run out. Class. One to go. 7.5/10