Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Atalanta

AC Milan host Atalanta in front of a sold out San Siro this evening in the search of three points that will really push the side into a good position to secure the title. Milan are yet to beat Atalanta in the league since 2014 hence a win today would close a bad cycle for the club. Here are some key battles to look out for in this one:

Key Battles

Central defensive midfielder vs Central midfielder

Sandro Tonali vs Remo Freuler

Tonali is in top form for the Rossoneri scoring winning goals against Hellas Verona and Lazio. He has been the trick up Pioli’s sleeve in recent weeks and has a massive task in this game defensively halting the passing of Freuler. The midfielder has become Atalanta’s focal point this season with his distribution often setting the side off and into the attack, Tonali will need to cut out these passing lanes. It will be interesting to see if Tonali gets the freedom to roam again in this game.

Central defensive midfielder vs Central attacking midfielder

Franck Kessie vs Mario Pasalic

This is ‘the’ game for Kessie to redeem himself and leave the club on good terms. He scored a brace against Atalanta last season to get us into the UCL and now he must step up to deliver the Scudetto with this game. Pasalic equally will be looking to play a big role in this game for his side to get them back into a European spot. The trequartista is top scorer with 13 and has scored against Milan twice in recent seasons. Their battle in the midfield will be the one to determine the outcome in this game.

Central attacking midfielder vs Central defensive midfielder

Rade Krunic vs Martin de Roon

Krunic will have Pioli’s faith for yet another crucial encounter and if he can keep it simple and moving, he might be the right man for the job. He goes up against de Roon who Milanisti ablosutely despise and who will love the opportunity to spoil our party. Krunic is physical enough to got head to head with him and can break the lines. It is fundamental for Milan to be able to attack through the middle to get a goal in this game.

Predictions

Tonali Winner

Kessie Winner

Krunic Winner