AC Milan Host Atalanta In Decisive League Tie As Pioli Looks To Break A Bad Streak

AC Milan have a crucial fixture this evening as they take on Atalanta in the biggest tie of the campaign. Stefano Pioli and his side are four points away from the title but the final two games are really tricky.

Gasperini’s side have been our kryptonite in the past couple of years and we have not beaten them at home since 2013/14. We beat them 2-0 away on the final match day last season and need a similar performance to really get the Scudetto within our grasp this season.

Atalanta are expected to have Duvan Zapata and Jose Palomino back for the game but Josip Ilicic, Rafael Toloi and German Pezzella missing out.

A concern for Milan just as the previous game is the unfavourable referee as Daniele Orsato has been named for this one.

A big boost for the club will be a sold out San Siro for the final game of the season with over 75,000 in attendance. There were over 200,000 ticket applications for the game.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Krunic (Bennacer), Leao, Giroud.