Match Preview: AC Milan vs Atalanta H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Atalanta at the San Siro as they look to break a bad streak at home. Milan have not beaten the Bergamo based side at home since 2014 and Stefano Pioli will want all three points to go into the final match day on favourable terms.

H2H

Atalanta 5 - 0 Milan

Milan 1 - 1 Atalanta

Milan 0 - 3 Atalanta

Atalanta 0 - 2 Milan

Atalanta 2 - 3 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, W, W, W

Atalanta: L, W, D, D, W

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

The winger has been our top performer this season but more so in recent games has been the spark in our attack. His goals and assists are the reason we are still in the fight for the Scudetto. If he has a bad day, we will struggle to make an impact in this game. We need Leao to have a great game to get any positive result in this one and to hit them early.

Luis Muriel

He has 9 goals and 9 assists in the league and will be leading the line for this game as Zapata just gets back. Muriel is a tricky striker and one who will cause problems for an inexperienced Kalulu and an aggressive Tomori on the break. Milan will need Tonali and Kessie to fall back and add an additional defensive line to keep Muriel and Pasalic away from our box.

Franck Kessie

This can be the game for him, the one for everyone to remember and for him to redeem himself in front of the Rossoneri faithful in a packed out San Siro. He scored the brace that beat Atalanta and got us Champions League football last season. He needs to turn up big in this game and put in a top notch performance, a goal wouldn’t hurt neither. He will have a physical battle with De Roon and Freuler in the middle to manage too.

Prediction: Milan 3 - 2 Atalanta