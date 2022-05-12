AC Milan and BitMex Launch NFT Project Around The Club’s Greatest Moments

BitMEX and AC Milan are pleased to present the limited edition NFT Collection “Born to Lead”, a series of unique digital works of art to celebrate some of the iconic moments in the history of the Club. The protagonists of the NFT are the Rossoneri legends Franco Baresi, Daniele Massaro and Massimo Ambrosini.

Created in collaboration with the sports marketing agency Octagon, the “Born to Lead” NFTs are the result of the partnership between BitMEX and AC Milan, which comes to life through exclusive works of art created by the creative studio Burn & Broad.

The Born to Lead NFT Collection offers Rossoneri fans the opportunity to own a unique piece concerning their club’s history. Each NFT is a way to remember the champions of the past, while offering a glimpse into the future.

Short documentary films will accompany the launch of the NFTs. They contain exclusive content, also offering an in-depth analysis of the moments in the history of AC Milan as protagonists of the NFTs, as well as the making of the digital works of art themselves.

Through this project, creatives and artists from the digital sector present the feats of the Rossoneri legends Franco Baresi, Daniele Massaro and Massimo Ambrosini to the fans in a futuristic way.

The NFT Collection will be available from today through a virtual auction on BornToLead.Club/nfts and all proceeds will be donated to Fondazione Milan, the non-profit arm of the Club engaged in charitable activities around the world. Whoever wins the NFTs will also receive two tickets to each AC Milan home match in the 2022-23 season.

The project testifies once again to the innovative nature of AC Milan and the Club’s desire to generate positive changes through the strength and appeal of its brand.

The first NFT of the collection, accompanied by the video entitled “Winning Serie A Title told by Ambrosini”, is out today, May 6, 2022 and celebrates the title of Italian Champions obtained at the end of the 2010/11 season. The digital heirloom features former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini, who tells firsthand the moment the team he led won that championship.

The second NFT and the video titled “The Immortals & The Invincibles” will instead be presented on 11 May 2022. This unique work of art stars the legends Franco Baresi and Daniele Massaro and celebrates the 58-game series without defeat. by the Rossoneri between 1991 and 1993, which earned that team the nicknames “The Immortals and The Invincibles”. The accompanying video contains an exclusive interview with the two great former players, who recall that legendary streak of consecutive useful results, still one of the longest and most memorable in the history of Serie A.

You can visit the auction page here.