AC Milan’s Summer Transfer Market Paused Until Sale Of The Club Is Finalised

AC Milan seem to be geared up for a big summer transfer window but reports are suggesting a slowdown and a pause on all activity as the sale of the club awaits finalisation.

Fabrizio Romano speaking to CBS Sports noted that:

“Of course this is really important for AC Milan for the future of the club but also the present of the club I would say. Many players are waiting to sign a new deal and they are waiting for the new owners to come and decide.

“This is Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao – who is doing incredible and deserves a new deal but he is still waiting for the new owners to make a final decision on his contract – but also any new signings.

“Milan have a verbal agreement with many players… Sven Botman as new centre-back, same with Divock Origi as new striker, but they can’t sign these deals until they have a new ownership so they are still waiting to resolve the situation.

“Or, if Elliott will stay at the club they will be able to do it. It is still important to understand what will happen and I think in the next few days we will have the full clear situation.”

MilanNews.it are also adding to this noting that the contracts of directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara expire at the end of June too.