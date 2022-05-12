AC Milan Objectives For The Summer Transfer Window Revealed

Fabrizio Romano speaking to CBS Sports discussed the objectives for AC Milan this summer. He said:

“I am sure that Milan will sign a winger this summer, they are already looking at some of the options, we know that they like Berardi but he is not the only one. They are also exploring the market of other countries to see if they can find the perfect winger. I see them signing a new centre-back, new midfielder, new winger, and a new striker this summer.”

This largely confirms what Antonio Vitiello has been reporting for weeks now where the priority will be to close Sven Botman (centre back), Divock Origi (striker), Renato Sanches (midfielder) as the club search for an ideal right winger. There is a potential fifth name on his list as the situation around the trequartista has not been solved yet.

Milan have some agreements in place such as with Botman and Origi but their market operations seems to be on hold until the club sale is finalised.