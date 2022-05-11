AC Milan Target Will Not Renew With Liverpool As Free Transfer Is All But Signed

The Athletic are reporting that Liverpool FC striker Divock Origi has not made enough appearances this season to trigger the one year extension in his Merseyside contract. The Belgium international had signed a renewal in 2019 and will become a free agent at the end of the season in a few months. The 27 year old now is expected to leave the club with AC Milan in pole position to sign him as they have been in advanced talks with him for weeks now.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Origi is expected to sign a 4 year contract worth 4 million euros per year plus bonuses with Milan. He has reportedly turned down offers from some clubs in Germany and notably Newcastle United to accept the Rossoneri offer. He is expected to sign his contract after the UCL final.

Origi is known to be a clutch player for Liverpool scoring crucial winners in their derbies and in their UCL winning campaign. The striker brings that Champions League pedigree and a keen eye for goal to the club.