AC Milan Looking To Sell Misfiring Right Winger This Summer To Upgrade

Sempre Milan are reporting that AC Milan are keen to upgrade in the right wing department this summer as both Alexis Saelemaekers and Junior Messias are not offering guarantees for the side while Samu Castillejo is already considered to be out the door. The outlet does note that he 4 more years on his contract hence a sale will require some effort and desire for an exit.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Stefano Pioli is not happy with his work in training and the winger has not been contributing enough on the pitch. The club will want at least 16-20 million euros for the Belgium international. Numerous clubs from outside Italy are interested in the player for a move this summer.

Saelemaekers has played 99 games for Milan scoring 6 goals and providing 11 assists by comparison Messias in his 31 games has 6 goals and 1 assist.

Some names to arrive for the right wing are Domenico Berardi, Marco Asensio, Riyad Mahrez and possibly Gerard Deulofeu as a depth player.