AC Milan Launch 2022/23 Season Ticket Campaign

After the gradual reopening of stadia over the course of this season, AC Milan on their website have announced they are ready to kick off its season ticket campaign for the 2022/23 season. Starting from Monday 16 May, the Rossoneri fans will finally be able to regain a slice of normality by returning to having their own seat at the stadium to experience all the emotions of AC Milan’s home games, together with the whole Rossonero family.

Season tickets will be valid for all 19 Serie A home games as well as the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Purchasing a season ticket will also entitle fans to exclusive discounts at all official AC Milan stores, the Mondo Milan Museum and the Casa Milan Bistrot.

Just like in previous seasons, fans will be able to purchase the 2022/23 season tickets online at acmilan.com, at the Casa Milan ticket office or at all Vivaticket vendors as follows:

PHASE 1 - RENEWAL : from 16 to 25 May, 2019/20 season ticket-holders will be able to renew their seat or, between 26 and 30 May , choose a new seat in a different sector . Prices start at €199.

: will be able to renew their seat or, , choose a new seat in a . Prices start at €199. PHASE 2 - NEW SEASON TICKETS : from 31 May to 30 June , season tickets go on general sale with prices starting at €199.

: , season tickets go on with prices starting at €199. PHASE 3 - NEW SEASON TICKETS: the final phase of the general sale will start on 1 July. Details to be announced soon.

In each of the three sales windows, those who requested a voucher for their 2019/20 season ticket will receive a 10% discount on their 2022/23 season ticket, which can be accessed upon presentation of their Cuore Rossonero Card.

WHAT IS NEW

AC Milan will offer again season tickets in the Terzo Anello Rosso sector. Rossoneri fans will, therefore, be able to watch all of AC Milan’s home games in Serie A and the Coppa Italia Round of 16 at a price of just €10 per game. Furthermore, after the launch of the VIP Hospitality package during the second half of the 2021/22 season, AC Milan can confirm that this option will once again be made available. AC Milan are therefore offering fans the chance to purchase the ”Club 1899” subscription, allowing them to enjoy the season in the most elegant and exclusive areas of the stadium with catering and support service, all taking place in a newly redesigned setting that reflects a drive towards the future and lifestyle.

FAMILY, YOUTH, AND SENIOR SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the Family Stand in the Primo Anello Verde sector will also be made available. Some sections of this sector will be reserved for family season ticket-holders, giving fans the opportunity to combine up to two season tickets for minors - Under 16 and/or Under 6 - with a full adult season ticket. Family season tickets may only be purchased at Casa Milan or via Vivaticket. Under-25s may make use of discounted prices for season tickets in the Primo Verde and Primo Arancio Laterale sectors, while Over-65s can get a discount in the Primo Arancio sector and Poltroncine Arancio.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Being a season ticket-holder will also entitle fans to access the pre-sale of tickets for the Champions League 2022/23 group stage. Season ticket-holders will also be able to claim their usual seat for European matches and purchase one further ticket.