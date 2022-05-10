AC Milan and Calicut Sports City Launch The AC Milan Academy Project In India

AC Milan on their website have announced that in collaboration with Calicut Sport City LLT, the opening of three AC Milan Academies in the cities of Kozhikode, Malappuram and Ernakulam, in the Kerala state, India.

The training programme will actively involve boys and girls between 5 and 18 years of age, offering the highest-quality technical coaching to aid children and young kids in their sporting and personal growth.

The Rossoneri’s expertise and tradition will be conveyed through the work of Official Head Coach Alberto Lacandela, specialised in the Metodo Milan training system. The coach will oversee the development of the local technical staff through dedicated coaching programs. The trained staff will then be tasked with following the human and sporting development of all children involved. With passion and expertise being at the heart of the project, the Club aims to share its technical and organisational methodology whilst contributing to the development of a healthy sporting culture and supporting initatives dedicated to young people.

A Club that already has a solid presence in Asia with functioning Academies in China, Japan, Kuwait and Vietnam, AC Milan wants to further consolidate its presence in the continent by launching the AC Milan Academy in India, a country with over 64 million Rossoneri fans. In doing so, AC Milan also aims to reaffirm its desire to be a reference point in its sector, both in Italy and around the globe.