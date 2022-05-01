AC Milan Take On Fiorentina At Home As Defence Looks To Deliver A Key Win

AC Milan face Fiorentina in their early afternoon game at the San Siro today. Milan will be looking for a win as anything less will give Inter Milan back the advantage which was eroded earlier in the week. There are four rounds of football between Milan and their first Scudetto in over a decade. The side need 3 wins and 1 draw to guarantee this coup of a result.

Milan need to be wary of this tricky side who love causing upsets against us. We lost 4-3 to them earlier in the season, we have only won 2 out of the last 5 games against them. Moreover, this is a side that features three former Rossoneri players who got dropped for one reason or another and would possibly like to make a statement against the club.

Bonaventura, Piatek and Saponara must be the players to watch in this fixture and we need to ensure there are no slip ups.

Stefano Pioli gets a boost with the return of Bennacer as well as the availability of Ibrahimovic and Rebic. All three should start on the bench but will likely come on in the second half to make an impact.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Kessie, Tonali, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.