Match Preview: AC Milan vs Fiorentina H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Fiorentina at the San Siro this afternoon as Stefano Pioli looks to take al three points from a tricky side that has beaten us already this season. The aim will be a win to add the pressure on Inter who have a later kick off. Milan will luckily have Bennacer, Rebic and Ibrahimovic all available but likely all off the bench.

H2H

Milan 1 - 3 Fiorentina

Fiorentina 1 - 1 Milan

Milan 2 - 0 Fiorentina

Fiorentina 2 - 3 Milan

Fiorentina 4 - 3 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: D, D, W, L, W

Fiorentina: W, W, L, L, L

Players to Watch

Franck Kessie

The midfielder yet again is the one keeping the ball rolling and the side pushing forward. He has been sloppy in the past couple of games but continues to press high and get chances which the other midfielders and attackers struggle to create. Kessie reportedly wants a farewell goal and hopefully to help us get some silverware, he needs to do more and get those wins in if he is to save his legacy at the club.

Krzystof Piatek

The former Milan striker has been hit and miss thus far for his new side. He hit the ground running with 3 goals in his first 6 league games but has since gone quiet and has not scored in his previous 5 games in the league. Nonetheless, he must be excited at the opportunity to hurt his former club who dismissed him so quickly and knowing he could wreck the title hopes would be a big bonus so we must shut him down.

Fikayo Tomori

The defender has struggled in the previous two games with costly mistakes leading to us conceding goals both against Inter Milan in the cup and Lazio in the league. The defender needs to be focused from the first minute and get back that clean sheet run that he, Kalulu and Maignan worked so well for and that will be crucial for us to fight for this title.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 0 Fiorentina