 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AC Milan Interested In Finally Bringing Real Madrid Right Winger To The San Siro This Summer

The attacker would be a massive boost given his experience and could fix one of two problem areas for the side either as the trequartista or right winger.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Sport Mediaset are reporting that the representatives of Real Madrid attacker Marco Asension have confirmed that AC Milan are interested in the player over a summer move. They said: “Milan’s interest is a pride, a future in Milan is an option, there are also offers from a couple of English clubs including Arsenal, we are ready to evaluate every possibility.”

The player has a contract expiring in 2023 and Los Blancos would be willing to part with him for about 25-30 million euros. The two clubs also have an excellent relationship as seen with the move of Brahim Diaz. Asensio does not look set to renew his contract hence an opportunity arises for the Rossoneri.

MilanNews.it are reporting that the wages being requested by the Spain international are considered to be high and this is an early stumbling block for the deal. Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara have been quite strict with the wage structure at the club and will not likely deviate.

AS via MilanNews.it are reporting that the talks are indeed open as Milan want to complete the signing in June. They also flag that the Growth Decree will benefit Milan to lower the overall gross wage for the player who currently earns 5 million euros per year.

More From The AC Milan Offside

AC Milan News 24/7

Loading comments...